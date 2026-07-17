JSW Steel Approves Participation in JSW One Platforms IPO

JSW Steel Ltd will participate in the IPO of JSW One Platforms Ltd as a promoter selling shareholder, aiming to sell shares worth Rs 811 crore. The detailed pricing and terms will be set later. JSW Steel also reported significant profits and operations figures for the recent quarter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 15:49 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 15:49 IST
JSW Steel Approves Participation in JSW One Platforms IPO
JSW Steel to raise up to Rs 811 crore (Photo-JSW). Image Credit: ANI

JSW Steel Ltd announced that its Board has endorsed the company's involvement in the forthcoming Initial Public Offering (IPO) of JSW One Platforms Ltd (JOPL) as a promoter selling shareholder. The steel giant intends to divest equity shares valued up to Rs 811 crore through an offer for sale.

This decision was articulated in an exchange filing following the board meeting held on Friday. According to the filing, JSW Steel will offer for sale equity shares of face value Rs 10 each held in JOPL, totaling Rs 811 crore, subject to possible revisions under applicable laws.

The company indicated that the pricing and other specifics of the proposed IPO will be decided later by competent authorities in line with applicable laws, such as the Securities and Exchange Board of India Regulations, 2018. Meanwhile, JSW Steel reported a net profit of Rs 4,696 crore and revenue of Rs 47,364 crore for the fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2026.

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