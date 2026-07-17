Defence Takes Center Stage at Farnborough Airshow Amid Global Security Unrest
The Farnborough Airshow is anticipated to emphasize defence initiatives as the global security situation grows complex. Aerospace companies face demand for military and civil aviation but face supply chain challenges post-COVID-19. The emergence of AI and drones marks significant industry shifts as tensions from Ukraine and Iran increase focus on defence.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The upcoming Farnborough Airshow is set to shift its emphasis towards defence amid escalating global security risks. With demands for military hardware rising alongside civil aviation needs, the focus at the airshow is expected to pivot from traditional commercial stakes towards addressing current geopolitical tensions.
Economic changes driven by wars in Ukraine and Iran expose debates on where European defence spending should be allocated. Industry leaders predict that AI and drone technologies could reshape the defence landscape, much like SpaceX did for space exploration.
Despite the spotlight on defence, commercial aviation struggles persist due to prolonged supply chain disruptions, especially in critical parts production post-COVID-19. Manufacturers like Airbus and Boeing confront challenges in meeting aircraft delivery demands, prompting a lesser focus on order announcements at the event.