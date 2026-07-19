Sam Burns Seizes Lead Amidst British Open Excitement

Sam Burns overcame the challenges of a tough course to take a two-shot lead at the British Open on Saturday. Despite trailing early, his sensational five-under 65 boosted him to ten under par, positioning him favorably to claim his first major at Royal Birkdale.

Ryan Fox equaled a 62-record, joining elite company but ultimately falling short of Burns, who showed remarkable resilience throughout the demanding day. Fox's performance was alongside Kim Si-woo, all vying for the coveted Claret Jug.

Meanwhile, U.S. Open runner-up Bryson DeChambeau maintained remarkable form, overcoming a two-stroke penalty from the previous round. Top players like defending champion Scottie Scheffler struggled, particularly with putting, which is crucial at this stage of the tournament.