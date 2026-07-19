Sam Burns Seizes Lead Amidst British Open Excitement

Sam Burns led the British Open following a stellar performance, edging ahead of Ryan Fox who tied the course record. With only one day remaining, Burns aims for his first major win amidst a competitive field including Bryson DeChambeau, Tommy Fleetwood, and Scottie Scheffler, who faced challenges with his putting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2026 01:06 IST | Created: 19-07-2026 01:06 IST
Sam Burns Seizes Lead Amidst British Open Excitement
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Sam Burns overcame the challenges of a tough course to take a two-shot lead at the British Open on Saturday. Despite trailing early, his sensational five-under 65 boosted him to ten under par, positioning him favorably to claim his first major at Royal Birkdale.

Ryan Fox equaled a 62-record, joining elite company but ultimately falling short of Burns, who showed remarkable resilience throughout the demanding day. Fox's performance was alongside Kim Si-woo, all vying for the coveted Claret Jug.

Meanwhile, U.S. Open runner-up Bryson DeChambeau maintained remarkable form, overcoming a two-stroke penalty from the previous round. Top players like defending champion Scottie Scheffler struggled, particularly with putting, which is crucial at this stage of the tournament.

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