Rescuing the Marshlands: Hungary's Battle Against Drought in Hortobagy National Park

Hortobagy National Park in Hungary, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is receiving urgently needed water supplies to prevent severe droughts from drying its crucial marshlands. This action is vital for the wildlife, particularly migratory birds, which rely on the wetlands. Climate change challenges the area's ecological balance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 16:20 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 16:20 IST
Rescuing the Marshlands: Hungary's Battle Against Drought in Hortobagy National Park
  • Country:
  • Hungary

In an urgent response to severe drought, Hungarian authorities are channeling water into Hortobagy National Park's expansive marshlands. The region, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is a key habitat for migratory birds. The drastic measure addresses the critical water deficit exacerbated by early heat and lack of rainfall.

Hortobagy's 'Fekete ret' marsh, historically fed by the Tisza river's floodplains, faces dire conditions. In 2022, a previous drought led to over 800 hectares burning down. The marshes would be barren if not for the recent influx of approximately 2 million cubic meters of water from the Nyugati irrigation canal.

The region's changing climate significantly impacts bird migration patterns, altering traditional timelines. While some species vanish, others, like the little pygmy cormorant, thrive. Experts emphasize the need for long-term water retention solutions to preserve these wetlands and maintain their microclimate functions.

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