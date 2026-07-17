Drone Espionage: Moldovan Man Arrested in Germany

In a significant development, Munich prosecutors announced on Friday the issuance of an arrest warrant for a 37-year-old Moldovan man. He faces charges related to security-endangering espionage.

The Moldovan national is alleged to have operated a drone over a German arms manufacturer's site, capturing footage of defense installations, suspected to be intended for an undisclosed foreign entity or a banned organization.

Acting on a public tip-off, police swiftly detained the suspect near the location on the same evening of the incident, July 15. A judge has subsequently placed the accused in pre-trial detention as investigations continue.