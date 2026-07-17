Drone Espionage: Moldovan Man Arrested in Germany
German authorities have arrested a 37-year-old Moldovan man for allegedly using a drone to spy on a German arms company's defense facilities. The suspect was detained after being reported by the public, and a judge has ordered him into pre-trial detention pending further investigation.
- Country:
- Moldova
In a significant development, Munich prosecutors announced on Friday the issuance of an arrest warrant for a 37-year-old Moldovan man. He faces charges related to security-endangering espionage.
The Moldovan national is alleged to have operated a drone over a German arms manufacturer's site, capturing footage of defense installations, suspected to be intended for an undisclosed foreign entity or a banned organization.
Acting on a public tip-off, police swiftly detained the suspect near the location on the same evening of the incident, July 15. A judge has subsequently placed the accused in pre-trial detention as investigations continue.
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