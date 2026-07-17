Airlines Adjustments Amid Middle East Tensions

Airlines across the globe are reassessing their flight routes to the Middle East due to ongoing conflicts in the region. Following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, carriers are strategically altering schedules to ensure passenger safety and operational efficiency.

Greece's Aegean Airlines, for instance, has cancelled flights to major destinations like Dubai and Baghdad, while Air Canada has pulled services to Tel Aviv and Dubai until late October. Other airlines, such as Air France-KLM and Delta, have also scaled back their operations, with some routes postponed until further notice.

This evolving scenario highlights the fragility of air travel routes in conflict-affected areas. With many airlines opting for temporary suspensions and schedule modifications, the industry's focus remains on monitoring developments closely and responding promptly to any escalation in regional tensions.