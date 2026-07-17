Zelenskiy Offers Defense Council Role to Ex-Interior Minister
President Zelenskiy announced offering the chair of Ukraine's defense and security council to former interior minister Ihor Klymenko. Coordination of defense production will be a key focus for Klymenko. It is uncertain if Rustem Umerov, the current chairman and top negotiator, will be reassigned.
- Country:
- Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has proposed Ihor Klymenko, a former interior minister, for the role of chair of Ukraine's defense and security council. Klymenko will focus on enhancing coordination of defense production, a vital area in his new position.
The announcement was made on Zelenskiy's Telegram channel, highlighting the president's plans to bolster the country's defense strategy through this strategic appointment. Klymenko's experience as an interior minister is expected to bring renewed focus to defense initiatives.
There is no confirmation yet on whether Rustem Umerov, currently holding the position of chairman and Ukraine's top negotiator, will transition to a new role, leaving speculation open about potential changes in the defense council's leadership structure.
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