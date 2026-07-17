Tragedy in Uganda: School Bus Crash Sparks Safety Concerns

A devastating bus crash in eastern Uganda claimed the lives of 20 schoolchildren and one adult, prompting the government to ban school excursions. Preliminary investigations suggest the driver lost control. The tragedy has intensified calls for improved road safety measures across the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 16:53 IST
Tragedy in Uganda: School Bus Crash Sparks Safety Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Uganda

A tragic accident in eastern Uganda has resulted in the deaths of 20 children and one adult. The bus, heading back from a school trip to Sipi Falls, crashed in Kapchorwa district late Thursday, authorities reported.

The accident occurred when the driver lost control, leading the bus to veer off the road after hitting a stone. Owned by King David Junior School in Kampala, the bus overturned, causing widespread injury and loss of life.

The incident incited national grief and highlighted Uganda's road safety issues, prompting Education Minister Chrysostom Muyingo to impose an immediate ban on school excursions. This follows numerous complaints about road conditions and vehicle maintenance.

TRENDING

1
WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

Global
2
Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

China
3
Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

United States
4
Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hormuz Conflict

Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hor...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How IMF's Macroeconomic Tool Is Helping Iraq Build Smarter Policies Beyond Oil Dependence

Can Carbon Markets Deliver More? OECD Backs Government-Led Crediting to Accelerate Climate Action

OECD Says Second-Career Teachers Could Transform Education as Global Teacher Shortages Deepen

Beyond Funding: OECD Says Smarter Governance Is the Key to Accelerating Global SDG Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026