Tragedy in Uganda: School Bus Crash Sparks Safety Concerns

A tragic accident in eastern Uganda has resulted in the deaths of 20 children and one adult. The bus, heading back from a school trip to Sipi Falls, crashed in Kapchorwa district late Thursday, authorities reported.

The accident occurred when the driver lost control, leading the bus to veer off the road after hitting a stone. Owned by King David Junior School in Kampala, the bus overturned, causing widespread injury and loss of life.

The incident incited national grief and highlighted Uganda's road safety issues, prompting Education Minister Chrysostom Muyingo to impose an immediate ban on school excursions. This follows numerous complaints about road conditions and vehicle maintenance.