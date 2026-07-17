Kremlin Tightens Grip: Blogger Detained, Politician Fined Ahead of Elections

Russian authorities have intensified their crackdown on dissenters by detaining Ilya Remeslo, a blogger critical of President Putin, and fining Boris Nadezhdin, an anti-war politician. As parliamentary elections loom, the Kremlin's actions signal a warning to critics amidst economic challenges and fuel shortages triggered by Ukrainian refinery attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 16:56 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 16:56 IST
Kremlin Tightens Grip: Blogger Detained, Politician Fined Ahead of Elections
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  • Russia

In a recent crackdown, Russian authorities have detained a prominent blogger, Ilya Remeslo, who criticized President Vladimir Putin and the war in Ukraine. This move comes as Moscow aims to silence critics ahead of the September parliamentary election.

Remeslo, previously aligned with the Kremlin, gained attention after publishing a manifesto in March criticizing Putin, which went viral. State news agency TASS reported his detention on suspicion of spreading false information about the Russian army, with possible imprisonment of up to 10 years if convicted.

Concurrently, anti-war politician Boris Nadezhdin was fined for displaying 'extremist symbols,' amidst a series of actions against him, highlighting the Kremlin's efforts to stifle dissent. The liberal Yabloko party faces similar pressure with disqualifications and imprisonments, underscoring the tense political climate as elections approach.

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