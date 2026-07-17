Kremlin Tightens Grip: Blogger Detained, Politician Fined Ahead of Elections

In a recent crackdown, Russian authorities have detained a prominent blogger, Ilya Remeslo, who criticized President Vladimir Putin and the war in Ukraine. This move comes as Moscow aims to silence critics ahead of the September parliamentary election.

Remeslo, previously aligned with the Kremlin, gained attention after publishing a manifesto in March criticizing Putin, which went viral. State news agency TASS reported his detention on suspicion of spreading false information about the Russian army, with possible imprisonment of up to 10 years if convicted.

Concurrently, anti-war politician Boris Nadezhdin was fined for displaying 'extremist symbols,' amidst a series of actions against him, highlighting the Kremlin's efforts to stifle dissent. The liberal Yabloko party faces similar pressure with disqualifications and imprisonments, underscoring the tense political climate as elections approach.