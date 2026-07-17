President Murmu's Landmark Visit to Eastern Europe: Strengthening Strategic Partnerships
President Droupadi Murmu's upcoming visit to Moldova, North Macedonia, and Romania marks the first-ever bilateral state visits by an Indian President to the region, reflecting India's strategic efforts to enhance collaboration with Central and Eastern Europe, strengthen EU relations, and promote trade and investments.
President Droupadi Murmu's forthcoming journey to Moldova, North Macedonia, and Romania from July 19 to 25 holds historic significance, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. This visit marks the first time an Indian President embarks on official state visits to these nations, showcasing India's commitment to strengthening ties with Central and Eastern Europe.
During a special briefing, MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George emphasized that the President's visit aims to transform these diplomatic relationships into robust strategic partnerships. By engaging directly with Moldova and North Macedonia, the visit signals India's wider strategy to bolster political, economic, and strategic ties across Europe.
The visit to Romania, the final leg of President Murmu's trip, represents the first such engagement in over 30 years, marking a crucial step in India's economic and strategic partnerships with the European Union. The visit highlights India's investments in key sectors and seeks to enhance bilateral trade, underscoring India's expanding role on the global stage.
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