Tragedy Strikes Algeria: Orphanage Fire Claims Lives Amidst Heatwave

An electrical spark from an air conditioner sparked a tragic fire at an orphanage near Algeria's capital, Algiers, killing 11 people, including children. The devastating incident, reported by state television and the National Security service, underscores the challenges posed by the country's searing heat.

The air conditioner, running in an overworked first-floor room as outdoor temperatures soared, is believed to have been the catalyst for the fire. The civil protection agency confirmed that 19 people suffered injuries, with 10 sustaining burns and five people with disabilities successfully evacuated.

Algeria has been battling a relentless heatwave, with emergency services addressing over 900 fires since July 8. This ongoing environmental crisis, reported by the state news agency APS, highlights the urgency of addressing climate-related vulnerabilities in the region.