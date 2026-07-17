Global Markets Hit by Chipmaker Selloff Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

A global market selloff driven by declining chipmaker stocks has resulted in losses across Asia, Europe, and the U.S. The downturn stems from concerns about the longevity of AI-driven rallies, heightened by geopolitical tensions and rising oil prices. European markets fared slightly better due to lesser tech exposure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 17:39 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 17:39 IST
Global Markets Hit by Chipmaker Selloff Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Global stock markets experienced a significant downturn on Friday as investors reevaluated the sustainability of the artificial-intelligence-driven rally, leading to losses for chipmaker stocks. This market turbulence was further compounded by escalating military tensions in the Middle East, contributing to increased oil prices and concerns about inflation and economic growth.

European markets suffered with the STOXX 600 falling by 0.5%, and major indices in Paris, Frankfurt, and London also declined. In the U.S., Nasdaq futures fell 1.7%, while S&P 500 futures decreased by 0.8%. The Asian markets faced even sharper declines, notably with Taiwan experiencing a dramatic 6% drop, marking its worst performance since U.S.-imposed tariffs during President Trump's tenure.

Oil prices surged in parallel with market volatility, driven by renewed Iranian attacks on U.S. facilities in the Gulf, and U.S. and Brent crude futures showing substantial weekly gains. Meanwhile, expectations for Federal Reserve rate hikes were tempered by recent U.S. inflation data, providing some stability to the U.S. dollar despite pressures on other global currencies.

TRENDING

1
WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

Global
2
Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

China
3
Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

United States
4
Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hormuz Conflict

Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hor...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How IMF's Macroeconomic Tool Is Helping Iraq Build Smarter Policies Beyond Oil Dependence

Can Carbon Markets Deliver More? OECD Backs Government-Led Crediting to Accelerate Climate Action

OECD Says Second-Career Teachers Could Transform Education as Global Teacher Shortages Deepen

Beyond Funding: OECD Says Smarter Governance Is the Key to Accelerating Global SDG Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026