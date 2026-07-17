Barrels for Boots: Pakistan-Kuwait Defence Negotiations Unveiled

Pakistan is in negotiations with Kuwait over a potential defence pact that could involve the deployment of Pakistani military personnel in exchange for energy cooperation, say several sources with knowledge of the discussions.

While still in the early stages, the talks are being influenced by rising tensions between the United States and Iran, raising concerns regarding Pakistan's existing mutual defence pact with Saudi Arabia. A recent Iranian-backed attack on Saudi Arabia could see Pakistan drawn more deeply into Middle Eastern conflicts.

An agreement with Kuwait would further complicate Pakistan's diplomatic position but also presents potential economic benefits through energy collaboration. However, analysts warn that Pakistan must be cautious of overcommitting to military deployments given existing alliances and regional instability.