Drone Espionage: Arrest at German Arms Site

A 37-year-old Moldovan man is under arrest by German police, suspected of flying a drone over a German arms manufacturer for illicit surveillance. Authorities believe he aimed to film the defense facilities for a foreign entity. Munich prosecutors have secured an arrest warrant following a public tip-off about the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 18:57 IST
Drone Espionage: Arrest at German Arms Site
  • Country:
  • Germany

German authorities have detained a 37-year-old Moldovan man on suspicion of conducting illegal surveillance using a drone over a sensitive arms manufacturing site. Officials suspect the man of filming defense structures potentially for a foreign entity or banned organization.

The Munich prosecutors have confirmed obtaining an arrest warrant, initially detaining the suspect on July 15 after a tip-off from the public. The man's identity remains undisclosed during ongoing investigations.

Security sources have identified the targeted firm as KNDS, a Franco-German defense group known for producing military equipment such as the Leopard 2 tank and Caesar howitzer.

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