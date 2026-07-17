Drone Espionage: Arrest at German Arms Site

German authorities have detained a 37-year-old Moldovan man on suspicion of conducting illegal surveillance using a drone over a sensitive arms manufacturing site. Officials suspect the man of filming defense structures potentially for a foreign entity or banned organization.

The Munich prosecutors have confirmed obtaining an arrest warrant, initially detaining the suspect on July 15 after a tip-off from the public. The man's identity remains undisclosed during ongoing investigations.

Security sources have identified the targeted firm as KNDS, a Franco-German defense group known for producing military equipment such as the Leopard 2 tank and Caesar howitzer.