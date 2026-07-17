Reviving the Cloud: Germany and France Reignite FCAS Project
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that Germany and France are committed to continuing the development of the cloud component for the FCAS joint fighter jet project, despite its earlier collapse this year.
- Country:
- Germany
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced on Friday that Germany and France are determined to continue developing the cloud solution associated with the FCAS joint fighter jet project.
Earlier this year, the FCAS project faced a significant challenge as efforts to advance stalled, leading to its temporary collapse.
Despite this setback, both nations remain committed to advancing the project’s cloud component, highlighting their dedication to this international collaboration.