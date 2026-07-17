UN Raises Alarm Over Human Rights Concerns in PoJK Ahead of Elections
The UN has expressed deep concern over escalating violence in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir before the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections. Highlighting reports of deaths during protests, UN High Commissioner Volker Turk called for restraint from Pakistani authorities, investigations into killings, and lifted bans on civil organizations to uphold human rights.
The United Nations has expressed serious concern over the growing unrest in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir as the region prepares for its Legislative Assembly elections on July 27. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, has urged Pakistani authorities to exercise restraint, safeguard fundamental rights, and ensure accountability amid reports of violence.
In a statement, Turk highlighted the reported deaths of dozens, including both protesters and law enforcement, since June when demonstrations linked to the impending elections surged. He called for comprehensive and impartial investigations into these incidents, emphasizing accountability for all parties involved, irrespective of their role in the conflict.
Amid the turmoil, concerns have also been raised about Pakistan's decision to ban the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee under anti-terrorism laws, branding it a threat to public order and security. The UN criticizes this move, noting it undermines the rights to freedom of expression, assembly, and association, and calls for the release of detained leaders with full legal rights and internet restoration in the region.
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