India's Bold Expansion: Unveiling the Next Phase of Regional Air Connectivity

The Indian government's ambitious plan for the next phase of regional air connectivity includes a budget of Rs 28,840 crore over ten years. The plan aims to develop 100 new airports and 200 heliports, focusing on unconnected and remote regions, with significant funding for airport and airline support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 19:40 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 19:40 IST
India's Bold Expansion: Unveiling the Next Phase of Regional Air Connectivity
Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu (File Photo/@RamMNK). Image Credit: ANI

The Indian government has set forth an ambitious plan to enhance regional air connectivity, proposing a budget of Rs 28,840 crore over the next decade. Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu announced this substantial figure during a workshop attended by ministry officials, airline operators, and airport authorities.

According to a ministry presentation, Rs 10,043 crore is earmarked for viability gap funding, while Rs 12,159 crore will be dedicated to developing aerodromes, and Rs 3,661 crore to modern helipads. An additional Rs 2,577 crore is set for operations, plus Rs 400 crore to acquire aircraft.

The plan targets the development of 100 new airports and 200 heliports, focusing on unconnected regions. Naidu highlighted the critical role of stakeholders and state governments, noting that the initiative's success rests on their collaborative efforts.

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