Kerala Waqf Board Seeks Supreme Court Relief Amid High Court Action

The Kerala Waqf Board has approached the Supreme Court, opposing a Kerala High Court order preventing it from making major decisions due to alleged Waqf Act violations. The High Court had previously restricted the board, citing irregularities in its composition. The Supreme Court will hear the case soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 21:14 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 21:14 IST
Kerala Waqf Board Seeks Supreme Court Relief Amid High Court Action
The Supreme Court of India (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Kerala Waqf Board has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against a Kerala High Court order that restricts the board from making significant decisions until allegations of Waqf (Amendment) Act violations are resolved. Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana have agreed to hear the case next Monday.

The counsel for the State Waqf Boards mentioned today that the High Court order left the board effectively non-functional. These restrictions were imposed on July 15, when the High Court observed irregularities in the board's composition, specifically its failure to include two non-Muslim members as mandated by the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

The High Court's decision followed multiple PIL petitions, including one by BJP leader Shone George, and also prohibited the board from making decisions involving capital expenditure without prior court approval. The Supreme Court is set to address the matter next week.

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