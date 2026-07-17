Global Markets Plunge Amid AI and Oil Price Volatility

In a turbulent day for global markets, share prices sharply declined, led by a significant plunge in chip stocks as doubts over AI investments grew. This marked the third day of consecutive losses in the sector, heightening investor caution amidst concerns about a market correction.

The volatility further deepened as geopolitical tensions between the United States and Iran escalated, impacting oil prices. The U.S. targeted strategic infrastructure in Iran, with retaliations from Tehran hitting a power plant in Kuwait. In the vital Strait of Hormuz, disruptions continued to threaten global energy supplies.

Amidst the market downturn, energy and defensive stocks showed some resilience. Investment strategists noted a defensive shift among investors, with an increased interest in safer equity sectors and government bonds. As investors repriced risks, oil saw a notable gain, while bond yields and the dollar displayed mixed movements, reflecting uncertainty over future economic strategies.