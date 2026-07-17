Political Storm Brews over Bidadi Township Project in Karnataka

Karnataka's Bidadi Township project has sparked a political clash as opposition leader R Ashoka accuses the Congress government of using real estate deals for electoral gains. Amidst protest, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar denies ownership of the project, calling it a political conspiracy against farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 21:16 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 21:16 IST
Political Storm Brews over Bidadi Township Project in Karnataka
Karnataka Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The contentious Bidadi Township project in Karnataka has ignited a political uproar, with opposition leader R Ashoka alleging the project is a conduit for real estate dealings under Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's tenure. Ashoka claims that funds amassed from this project are intended for election campaigns in other states.

Highlighting negligence towards infrastructure and farmers' issues, Ashoka criticizes the lack of new irrigation projects and unaddressed drought compensation. He insists that the BJP and JD(S) have distanced themselves from the controversial acquisition process, with former leadership opting against land acquisition for the project.

Shivakumar, countering the accusations, clarified that the Bidadi Township was not his initiative, but a continuation of decisions from HD Kumaraswamy's term. Amidst ongoing farmer protests, the Chief Minister denounced political motivations for the conflict, urging focus on farmer welfare. Meanwhile, massive demonstrations led by BJP leaders demand the project's cancellation.

TRENDING

1
WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

Global
2
Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

China
3
Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

United States
4
Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hormuz Conflict

Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hor...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How IMF's Macroeconomic Tool Is Helping Iraq Build Smarter Policies Beyond Oil Dependence

Can Carbon Markets Deliver More? OECD Backs Government-Led Crediting to Accelerate Climate Action

OECD Says Second-Career Teachers Could Transform Education as Global Teacher Shortages Deepen

Beyond Funding: OECD Says Smarter Governance Is the Key to Accelerating Global SDG Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026