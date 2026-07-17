Political Storm Brews over Bidadi Township Project in Karnataka

The contentious Bidadi Township project in Karnataka has ignited a political uproar, with opposition leader R Ashoka alleging the project is a conduit for real estate dealings under Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's tenure. Ashoka claims that funds amassed from this project are intended for election campaigns in other states.

Highlighting negligence towards infrastructure and farmers' issues, Ashoka criticizes the lack of new irrigation projects and unaddressed drought compensation. He insists that the BJP and JD(S) have distanced themselves from the controversial acquisition process, with former leadership opting against land acquisition for the project.

Shivakumar, countering the accusations, clarified that the Bidadi Township was not his initiative, but a continuation of decisions from HD Kumaraswamy's term. Amidst ongoing farmer protests, the Chief Minister denounced political motivations for the conflict, urging focus on farmer welfare. Meanwhile, massive demonstrations led by BJP leaders demand the project's cancellation.