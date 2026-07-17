Reliance Industries Breaks Profit Records Amid Market Volatility

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has announced a record-setting quarterly net profit of Rs 23,196 crore for the period ending June 30, 2026, marking a 6.1% increase over the previous year. This growth came amid tough market conditions, as outlined in the company's latest earnings report released this Friday.

The report highlighted a 24.5% year-on-year rise in consolidated gross revenue, reaching Rs 3,40,257 crore. Moreover, the quarterly EBITDA hit a record Rs 54,067 crore, up by 10.1% from last year, establishing an EBITDA margin of 15.9%. Despite ongoing geopolitical and commodity-market challenges, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani emphasized the strong performance across diverse business sectors.

Notably, the company's digital arm, Jio Platforms, saw revenue rise to Rs 45,961 crore, a 12% increase year-on-year, with EBITDA climbing 15.1% to Rs 20,865 crore. In the retail division, while revenue grew by 7.4% to Rs 90,408 crore, its EBITDA slightly dipped 1.1% to Rs 6,309 crore. The oil-to-chemicals segment posted record revenue, underpinned by surging crude prices, yet managed to navigate through a challenging global energy landscape. Capital expenditure for the quarter was noted at Rs 38,682 crore. (ANI)