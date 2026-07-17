U.S. Homebuilding Slump and Rising Import Prices: A Double-Edged Sword

In June, U.S. single-family homebuilding saw its third consecutive monthly decline, largely due to rising mortgage rates and an excess of unsold homes. This ongoing slump has also contributed to future construction permits hitting their lowest point in ten months.

Economists attribute these struggles to increasing costs of land and materials. Although the recent bipartisan housing affordability legislation, which bypasses environmental reviews, aims to alleviate these issues, its effects won't be immediate.

Meanwhile, import prices experienced a surprising rise in June, with the largest year-on-year increase since August 2022. Significantly, core imported inflation was bolstered by demand for technology products, fueled by growing investments in artificial intelligence.