Kimi Antonelli Leads Mercedes in Thrilling Belgian GP Practice
Kimi Antonelli led Mercedes at the Belgian Grand Prix practice with the fastest lap, overshadowing reigning champion Lando Norris. Pierre Gasly's crash disrupted the session. Max Verstappen was third fastest after leading the earlier practice. With significant grid penalties impacting standings, the race promises intense competition.
- Country:
- Belgium
Kimi Antonelli showcased his skill as he led Mercedes to the top in Friday's practice sessions for the Belgian Grand Prix, clocking the fastest lap time of 1:45.944. The impressive performance placed him ahead of the reigning world champion, Lando Norris, who is facing a grid penalty this weekend.
The practice session was temporarily halted when Pierre Gasly crashed, scattering debris over the track. This allowed limited time for quick laps post-cleanup, forcing drivers to refocus on practice starts. Despite the setback, Max Verstappen, leading the earlier session, marked the third quickest time.
Lewis Hamilton, chasing a record-equaling sixth Belgian win, was second fast initially, while teammate George Russell settled in eighth. The competitive grid situation intensifies as penalties shake up qualifying positions, promising a gripping race day at Spa-Francorchamps.
ALSO READ
-
Lando Norris Yearns for Past Formula One Glory Amidst Challenges
-
Verstappen Leads Belgian GP Practice Amidst Fierce Competition
-
Revving Up: India's Bid to Bring Back Formula One
-
Mercedes Remain Favorites for Belgian GP Despite Ferrari's Recent Wins, Says Leclerc
-
Verstappen's Rear Wing Woes: Red Bull Reverts to Conventional Design