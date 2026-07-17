Germany and France Strengthen Defense Ties Amidst China's Economic Pressure

Germany and France pledged to enhance defense cooperation in response to economic competition from China. The leaders discussed missile defense, nuclear deterrence collaborations, and industrial capacity. They aim to address China's trade practices impacting European jobs, emphasizing the need for dialogue rather than trade conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 22:10 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 22:10 IST
Germany and France Strengthen Defense Ties Amidst China's Economic Pressure
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Germany and France have announced a commitment to bolstering their defense cooperation in response to rising economic competition from China. In a joint press conference, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron stressed the importance of safeguarding Europe from the impacts of Chinese overcapacity and currency undervaluation.

The leaders criticized China for not adhering to international trade rules and providing disproportionate state support to its industries. Merz called for dialogue with China, aiming to protect European jobs while avoiding a trade war.

Enhancing nuclear deterrence was another focal point, as Germany agreed to participate in French nuclear exercises. The announcement signals a potential shift in European defense strategies amid evolving global dynamics, with both leaders reaffirming the continuation of future defense projects such as the Future Combat Air System.

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