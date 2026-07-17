Tech Stocks Tumult: European Markets Brace as Geopolitical Tensions Rise

The European equity market faced tremors on Friday, with tech stocks taking a notable hit as the global sell-off in this sector led to a slight decline in the STOXX 600 index. This movement comes as investors are poised for the upcoming European Central Bank meeting amidst challenging external factors.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq experienced a sharp downturn, underscoring the struggles within this sector as the ASML's optimistic forecasts failed to sway investor sentiment. Likewise, Taiwanese equities, seen as an AI market bellwether, also suffered substantial losses.

Additionally, geopolitical unrest, particularly in the Middle East, has injected further uncertainty into markets. This week saw rising oil prices due to escalating conflicts, influencing utilities stocks positively, despite the overall market caution driven by global tensions and the pending ECB decisions.