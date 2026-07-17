Stocks Tumble as AI Fears Trigger Market Volatility

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq incurred notable losses on Friday as investors reevaluated the year's AI-driven market rally, causing turbulence in chip stocks. The situation was exacerbated by China's introduction of a new AI model, further unsettling investors.

Concerns over excessive AI-related expenditure prompted investors to withdraw from semiconductor stocks, highlighting Nvidia's 1.3% downturn. This made room for Apple to briefly overtake Nvidia as the world's most valuable company. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index dropped 1%, forecasting its most challenging week since March.

Market sentiments were further dampened by losses in other mega-cap stocks, including a 5.2% fall in Meta Platforms. Traders like Louis Kondratev foresee this as a healthy market correction, albeit increased competition from Chinese open-source AI models raises apprehensions. The volatility index reflected heightened anxiety amid geopolitical tensions and domestic financial forecasts.