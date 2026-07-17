Preparations Begin for WAVES 2027: Maharashtra CM and I&B Ministry Align Strategies

A high-level delegation from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, headed by Secretary Chanchal Kumar, met with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today. The meeting centered around planning for the second World Audio-Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in 2027.

Chief Minister Fadnavis emphasized the success of the inaugural WAVES in 2025 and echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to elevate the summit as a prominent international platform for films, music, and gaming. Fadnavis urged both state and central governments to collaborate closely for the upcoming event.

Senior Ministry officials discussing the WAVES 2027 preparations included CEO of Prasar Bharati Gaurav Dwivedi and various secretaries. Maharashtra officials, including Chief Secretary Rajesh Aggarwal and others, also participated. The Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, which hosted the previous summit, is the proposed venue for the 2027 event.