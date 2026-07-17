Preparations Begin for WAVES 2027: Maharashtra CM and I&B Ministry Align Strategies

A high-level meeting between Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Secretary Chanchal Kumar from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting marks the kickoff for WAVES 2027 planning. The summit aims to enhance global engagement in films and entertainment sectors, building on the success of its inaugural event in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 22:10 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 22:10 IST
Preparations Begin for WAVES 2027: Maharashtra CM and I&B Ministry Align Strategies
I&B Secretary and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis hold preliminary meeting on Waves 2027 preparation (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

A high-level delegation from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, headed by Secretary Chanchal Kumar, met with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today. The meeting centered around planning for the second World Audio-Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in 2027.

Chief Minister Fadnavis emphasized the success of the inaugural WAVES in 2025 and echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to elevate the summit as a prominent international platform for films, music, and gaming. Fadnavis urged both state and central governments to collaborate closely for the upcoming event.

Senior Ministry officials discussing the WAVES 2027 preparations included CEO of Prasar Bharati Gaurav Dwivedi and various secretaries. Maharashtra officials, including Chief Secretary Rajesh Aggarwal and others, also participated. The Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, which hosted the previous summit, is the proposed venue for the 2027 event.

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