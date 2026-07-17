Iceberg Lettuce Recall Amid Parasite Outbreak: Taco Bell and Taylor Farms Under Scrutiny

Taylor Farms, a prominent lettuce supplier based in California, is preparing to recall ingredients tied to a parasite outbreak, according to a Bloomberg report on Friday. This could be one of the largest foodborne illness incidents in recent U.S. history.

Regulatory agencies, including the FDA and CDC, are investigating a cyclosporiasis outbreak connected to shredded iceberg lettuce, served at Taco Bell locations in several states. With over 5,000 cases reported in Michigan alone, the outbreak's scope remains unclear, and investigations are ongoing.

In response, Taco Bell has ceased using lettuce from a particular supplier identified in the FDA's investigation. This outbreak could impact Taco Bell's sales significantly. Legal actions are underway, and the FDA continues testing samples to mitigate future risks.