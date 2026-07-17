Tremors and Tsunami: Powerful Earthquake Jolts Southern Mexico

A magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck off Mexico's southern Chiapas coast, shaking buildings in Guatemala and El Salvador. No casualties were reported, but a tsunami warning was issued. Some areas may see waves up to 1 meter high. Aftershocks continue, reviving memories of Venezuela's recent quakes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 23:06 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 23:06 IST
Tremors and Tsunami: Powerful Earthquake Jolts Southern Mexico
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  • Country:
  • Mexico

A powerful magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck off the coast of Mexico's southernmost state of Chiapas on Friday. Buildings as far away as Guatemala and El Salvador were shaken, although authorities reported no immediate casualties or major damage.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum stated that emergency protocols were activated, with no issues reported in Chiapas or the neighboring state of Tabasco. Meanwhile, Guatemalan President Bernardo Arevalo confirmed the absence of fatalities.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System flagged hazardous tsunami waves within 300 km of the epicenter, potentially affecting coasts in Mexico and Guatemala. Residents in Guatemala spilled onto the streets, evoking memories of Venezuela's recent tremors.

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