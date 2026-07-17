Britain's Financial Sector Cleans House: New Rules on Misconduct

Financial firms in Britain are intensifying focus on employee behavior, anticipating new regulations enhancing scrutiny on misconduct such as bullying and harassment. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) aims to align non-bank rules with those for banks, putting emphasis on managerial accountability for workplace conduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 21:44 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 21:44 IST
Britain's Financial Sector Cleans House: New Rules on Misconduct
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Financial firms in the UK are stepping up efforts to scrutinize employee conduct as the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) prepares to implement new rules addressing workplace misconduct, lawyers informed Reuters. These changes aim to tackle harassment and bullying before stricter regulations take effect on September 1.

The FCA is amending conduct rules to incorporate serious workplace misconduct into assessments of employee fitness across 37,000 non-bank institutions. The onus is shifting towards managers for identifying and reporting serious cases, mirroring existing regulations for the banking sector.

Legal experts note some firms may dismiss employees over minor issues under the pretext of non-financial misconduct. While some firms are preparing with training and policy reviews, concerns remain over potential inconsistencies in applying these new rules.

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