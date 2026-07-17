Strengthening Democracy: India's First National Media Meet on Elections

The Election Commission of India (ECI) held its first-ever All India Media Conference 2026, a landmark event that saw the participation of over 380 media professionals from across the country. Themed 'Connecting stakeholders, strengthening democracy: Role of media in elections,' the conference emphasized the importance of media in upholding democratic values.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar underscored the systematic nature of India's electoral process, which adheres meticulously to constitutional mandates, electoral laws, and ECI directives. India's electoral rolls, encompassing nearly 950 million voters, were described as dynamic, with over 27 lakh officials and agents acting as real-time auditors, ensuring integrity and accuracy.

The event aimed to foster a comprehensive understanding of the electoral process, stressing transparency and technology's role in modern elections. Sessions were conducted on the legal and procedural aspects, such as the Representation of the People Acts and the ECINET platform, along with practical demonstrations on polling and counting, culminating in an interactive Q&A with Commissioner Kumar.