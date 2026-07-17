Marvel Comics' Historic Move to Burbank: A New Era Begins

Marvel Comics is set to relocate its publishing wing from its longtime home in New York City to Burbank, California. This decision ends nearly 90 years of the company being anchored in the iconic city where it was founded. The information was revealed at a town hall meeting in Marvel's Manhattan offices, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

This strategic move coincides with a shake-up in leadership at the comics division, as longtime Marvel editor and producer Stephen Wacker steps up as the new editor-in-chief, replacing C.B. Cebulski. Disney, Marvel's parent company, has not commented publicly on the transition.

Marvel's relocation reflects its strategy to integrate its comics division with its other entertainment avenues, especially film and television. This change comes at a time when Marvel is set to release 'Avengers: Doomsday', which it hopes will rejuvenate its film franchise following some less successful releases in recent years.