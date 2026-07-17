Marvel Comics' Historic Move to Burbank: A New Era Begins

Marvel Comics is relocating its publishing division from New York City to Burbank, California, marking the end of an era in its original city. This shift is accompanied by a leadership change and aims to better integrate Marvel's comic operations with its entertainment businesses in film and television.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 22:55 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 22:55 IST
Marvel Comics' Historic Move to Burbank: A New Era Begins
  • Country:
  • United States

Marvel Comics is set to relocate its publishing wing from its longtime home in New York City to Burbank, California. This decision ends nearly 90 years of the company being anchored in the iconic city where it was founded. The information was revealed at a town hall meeting in Marvel's Manhattan offices, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

This strategic move coincides with a shake-up in leadership at the comics division, as longtime Marvel editor and producer Stephen Wacker steps up as the new editor-in-chief, replacing C.B. Cebulski. Disney, Marvel's parent company, has not commented publicly on the transition.

Marvel's relocation reflects its strategy to integrate its comics division with its other entertainment avenues, especially film and television. This change comes at a time when Marvel is set to release 'Avengers: Doomsday', which it hopes will rejuvenate its film franchise following some less successful releases in recent years.

TRENDING

1
WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

Global
2
Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

China
3
Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

United States
4
Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hormuz Conflict

Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hor...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Future of Work Will Reward the Skills Machines Cannot Own

How IMF's Macroeconomic Tool Is Helping Iraq Build Smarter Policies Beyond Oil Dependence

Can Carbon Markets Deliver More? OECD Backs Government-Led Crediting to Accelerate Climate Action

OECD Says Second-Career Teachers Could Transform Education as Global Teacher Shortages Deepen

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026