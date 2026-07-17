FAA Greenlights Boeing’s Certification Role for 737 MAX and 787

The Federal Aviation Administration has given Boeing the go-ahead to issue airworthiness certificates for its 737 MAX and 787 airplanes. This move is set to begin next week and stands as a crucial milestone for the prominent U.S. planemaker.

In an announcement to Congress, the FAA stated that this decision follows months of detailed data analysis and safety reviews. These proceedings have demonstrated consistent production quality, which has evidently satisfied the FAA's rigorous standards.

According to an email obtained by Reuters, the decision underscores the FAA's faith in Boeing's capabilities to manage certification processes independently, albeit under the agency's vigilant oversight.