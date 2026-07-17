Revamping the Sky: FAA's $10 Billion Mission to Modernize Air Traffic Control

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford is requesting an additional $10 billion to modernize the outdated U.S. air traffic control system as air traffic is expected to double in 20 years. The agency aims to improve efficiency and safety through technological upgrades and internal reforms by 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 21:18 IST
Revamping the Sky: FAA's $10 Billion Mission to Modernize Air Traffic Control
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As air traffic in the United States is projected to double over the next two decades, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is seeking an additional $10 billion from Congress to enhance its antiquated air traffic control system. FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford has outlined swift plans to implement $12.5 billion already approved by Congress, highlighting the urgency of addressing years of systemic neglect.

The current system, although safe, has been plagued by inefficiencies and outages, impacting major hubs like Newark and Washington. The FAA is contracted to complete its radar and telecom upgrades within three years instead of the original 15-year timeline and has made significant strides, replacing 57% of its outdated copper infrastructure. Major aviation groups have expressed support for this increased funding.

Bedford also aims to introduce a comprehensive flight scheduling system powered by AI, which promises reduced congestion and delays. Plans are in place for connecting aircraft with low Earth orbit satellites to enhance airborne data collection and communication. A pivotal transition awaits as air traffic control is set to shift from analog to digital communications by late 2027, marking a significant milestone in the FAA's modernization journey.

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