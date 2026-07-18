EIB Approves €17.4 Billion to Boost Europe's Energy and Growth

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group has approved €17.4 billion in new financing for projects that will strengthen Europe's energy security, modernise public infrastructure, support businesses and deepen partnerships with Ukraine and neighbouring countries. The investment package reflects the European Union's growing focus on cleaner energy, stronger economies and better regional connectivity.

A major share of the funding will accelerate Europe's shift towards more reliable and sustainable energy while reducing dependence on fossil fuels through investments in nuclear power, electricity networks and renewable energy projects across several countries.

Clean Energy Projects Take Centre Stage

The EIB Group has committed €3.7 billion for energy initiatives that will strengthen electricity systems and expand low-carbon power generation across Europe. The package includes support for electricity grids in Belgium and Spain, wind farms in Germany and solar energy projects in France.

One of the largest investments is an €800 million loan for Romania's Cernavodă nuclear power plant, where Unit 1 will undergo major refurbishment and system upgrades to extend its operating life. The reactor currently produces around one-fifth of Romania's electricity, making it an important part of the country's energy supply while supporting Europe's broader clean energy ambitions.

EIB Group President Nadia Calviño said the financing is helping deliver affordable and secure energy for households and businesses while supporting key technologies needed for Europe's clean energy transition.

Investing Beyond the Energy Sector

The financing package also supports projects that improve everyday public services across Europe. New trains will be introduced in Austria, hospitals in the Czech Republic will receive upgrades, Sweden will expand cultural and sports facilities, and Lithuania will improve kindergartens and schools.

Businesses in Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain will also benefit from investments designed to strengthen competitiveness, encourage innovation and support long-term economic growth.

More Support for Businesses and Ukraine

The EIB and the European Investment Fund (EIF) have expanded their pan-European securitisation programme to €6 billion, increasing banks' capacity to provide financing for businesses. The move is expected to encourage greater investment in green technologies, innovation and other sectors that drive economic development.

The EIB Group has also approved funding to modernise border-crossing infrastructure in Ukraine along key Trans-European Transport Network routes, including new terminals, customs equipment and digital systems that will improve trade links with EU member states and Moldova. Additional financing will support Ukrainian businesses as the country continues its economic recovery.

Global Partnerships Continue to Grow

Outside the European Union, the EIB Group has approved financing for wind energy projects in Egypt, solar power and electricity grids in Tunisia, and sustainable agriculture initiatives in Moldova. These investments strengthen partnerships with neighbouring regions while supporting the European Union's Global Gateway strategy through sustainable infrastructure and economic cooperation.