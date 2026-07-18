Controversy Strikes: DeChambeau's Penalty at the British Open

Bryson DeChambeau encountered controversy at the British Open when he was hit with a two-stroke penalty after officials deemed he had unintentionally improved his swing area. The decision, described as 'clear-cut' by R&A chief Mark Darbon, took place during DeChambeau's stellar 66-round performance that placed him second on the leaderboard.

Rory McIlroy, who witnessed the incident, was unsympathetic, stating that DeChambeau's actions left 'no doubt' about the infraction. He criticized DeChambeau for his reaction to the ruling, accusing him of holding the tournament 'hostage' by delaying other players and officials with his response.

Despite speculation that DeChambeau might withdraw from the competition, he remained determined to continue, ignited by the controversy to perform better in subsequent rounds. Fellow American golfer Russell Henley voiced some understanding, suggesting that DeChambeau's high-profile status may have influenced the penalty. Meanwhile, R&A denied any external involvement from President Trump, who is known to have connections with DeChambeau.