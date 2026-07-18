Ryan Fox's Stellar Surge: Near-Historic Score Sets Up British Open Drama

Ryan Fox, a New Zealand native, catapulted himself into the spotlight at the British Open. On Saturday, he equaled the lowest score ever recorded in a men's major championship, shooting a phenomenal 62 at Royal Birkdale. This achievement keeps him in strong contention for the prestigious title.

Fox's round included nine birdies and just one bogey, marking a notable achievement given the calm conditions. His stellar performance was part of a remarkable 24-hour period that saw three players shoot 62, a feat previously achieved only five times in major history.

Though Fox narrowly missed setting a record of 61 due to a final drive landing in a bunker, he remains optimistic. Embarking on the final round, he shares a determined mindset, planning to repeat his aggressive tactics. Known as the son of ex-rugby legend Grant Fox, his focus remains on clinching his first major victory.