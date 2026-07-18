Trump Administration's Foreign Aid Overhaul Sparks Debate
The Trump administration is set to announce grants supporting Maga-aligned goals, aiming to transform U.S. foreign aid priorities. Key initiatives include $2 million to challenge EU regulations like the Digital Services Act. This strategic shift raises questions about the future of U.S. foreign policy.
- Country:
- United States
The Trump administration is preparing to unveil a series of grants aimed at supporting Maga-aligned initiatives, signaling a major shift in U.S. foreign aid priorities, according to a Financial Times report released on Saturday.
The proposed grants include a notable $2 million allocation intended to counter censorship resulting from European Union regulations, such as the Digital Services Act and the Digital Markets Act, the report detailed.
While the Financial Times cited a State Department notice shared with lawmakers, Reuters was unable to independently verify the report at the time of publication.
ALSO READ
-
Thunderstorms, Penalties, and World Cup Dramas: A Sports News Overview
-
Trump's Truth Social API Sparks Financial Controversy
-
Blame Game: Trump's Tariff Threat Over Canadian Wildfires
-
U.S. Eases Hong Kong Sanctions Amidst Mixed Signals
-
Rising Tensions: U.S. and Iran Target Each Other's Infrastructure