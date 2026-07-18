Trump Administration's Foreign Aid Overhaul Sparks Debate

The Trump administration is preparing to unveil a series of grants aimed at supporting Maga-aligned initiatives, signaling a major shift in U.S. foreign aid priorities, according to a Financial Times report released on Saturday.

The proposed grants include a notable $2 million allocation intended to counter censorship resulting from European Union regulations, such as the Digital Services Act and the Digital Markets Act, the report detailed.

While the Financial Times cited a State Department notice shared with lawmakers, Reuters was unable to independently verify the report at the time of publication.