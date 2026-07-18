Trump Administration's Foreign Aid Overhaul Sparks Debate

The Trump administration is set to announce grants supporting Maga-aligned goals, aiming to transform U.S. foreign aid priorities. Key initiatives include $2 million to challenge EU regulations like the Digital Services Act. This strategic shift raises questions about the future of U.S. foreign policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 23:17 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 23:17 IST
Trump Administration's Foreign Aid Overhaul Sparks Debate
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The Trump administration is preparing to unveil a series of grants aimed at supporting Maga-aligned initiatives, signaling a major shift in U.S. foreign aid priorities, according to a Financial Times report released on Saturday.

The proposed grants include a notable $2 million allocation intended to counter censorship resulting from European Union regulations, such as the Digital Services Act and the Digital Markets Act, the report detailed.

While the Financial Times cited a State Department notice shared with lawmakers, Reuters was unable to independently verify the report at the time of publication.

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