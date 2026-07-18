Springboks Dominate Wales with a Commanding 43-0 Victory

South Africa's rugby team delivered a decisive 43-0 win over Wales in the Nations Championship in Durban. Despite resting key players and debuting newcomers, the Springboks showcased a strong performance led by Jasper Wiese. Wales remained scoreless but showed defensive improvement from their previous matchup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 23:23 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 23:23 IST
Springboks Dominate Wales with a Commanding 43-0 Victory
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  • South Africa

Much-changed South Africa showcased their depth and resilience by securing a commanding 43-0 victory over Wales in the Nations Championship held in Durban. The Springboks ran in seven tries, continuing their perfect start to the new global competition.

Led by the likes of number eight Jasper Wiese, scrumhalves Cobus Reinach and Herschel Jantjies, and centre Jesse Kriel, among others, the home side turned the match into a one-sided affair. Despite a minor disappointment in execution, with some missed opportunities, they demonstrated dominance, especially in the set-piece.

South Africa now sits at the top of the Southern Hemisphere table, overtaking New Zealand. On the other side, Wales struggled to put points on the board but showed notable defensive effort, a point of pride for their coach despite the lopsided scoreline.

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