India's States: Key to Unlocking Long-Term Economic Growth

NITI Aayog has introduced the Investment Friendliness Index, designed to boost economic growth by refining state-level investment ecosystems. This index serves as a strategic reform tool, offering states a roadmap to improve their investment climate through enhanced infrastructure, policy predictability, and regulatory efficiency, rather than just ranking their performances.

The report emphasizes the importance of states in achieving Viksit Bharat by 2047 by increasing productive investments. States are encouraged to focus on facilitating ease of doing business and creating an investor-friendly environment. Key factors such as infrastructure quality, regulatory certainty, and institutional effectiveness are crucial for attracting investments.

The index encourages healthy competition and cooperative federalism among states by identifying policy gaps and promoting best practices. States with improved investor facilities like single-window clearance and dedicated grievance redressal mechanisms have noted higher capital commitments. The index merges public data with investor perceptions to guide states in enhancing investment competitiveness.