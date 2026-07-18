Deadly Waves: Drone Strikes Rock Russian Sites

In a tragic incident, waves of Ukrainian drone attacks resulted in the deaths of seven warehouse workers south of Moscow and initiated a fire at a nearby oil depot. Regional governors provided these updates on Saturday.

Governor Evgeniy Pervyshov reported that 25 were injured when drones targeted a Wildberries warehouse in Kotovsk, located approximately 475 kilometers southeast of Moscow. He noted that 28 unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted, preventing further civilian casualties.

Additionally, Moscow region Governor Andrei Vorobyov confirmed that debris from falling drones caused a fire at an oil depot in Noginsk. The incident led to two injuries and the evacuation of a nearby maternity hospital, with no detailed damage reported at the facility.