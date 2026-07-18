Infinity Learn Achieves Stellar Success in NEET UG 2026 with Hybrid Model

In a remarkable achievement, Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya has marked another year of success with impressive results in the NEET UG 2026 examination. As one of India's leading hybrid learning platforms, Infinity Learn's students have excelled, demonstrating the effectiveness of its unique educational model.

This year, over 100 students from Infinity Learn are set to secure admissions to premier MBBS colleges across India. Notably, more than 10 students are likely to earn coveted seats at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), one of the most prestigious medical institutions in the nation.

According to Sushma Boppana, CEO & Director of Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions, this success is a testament to the dedication of students and the flexibility of hybrid learning. Ujjwal Singh, Founding CEO, underscores the empowerment students gain from choosing their learning path, be it online or through academy centers. Infinity Learn remains devoted to providing accessible, quality NEET preparation through its AI-powered platform and proven academic framework.