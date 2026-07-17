Aryan Gupta Tops NEET 2026, Eyes Oncologist Career at AIIMS Delhi

Aryan Gupta of Ludhiana clinched the top position in NEET UG 2026 with unparalleled dedication supported by his family. Gupta, who aspires to join AIIMS Delhi for oncology, advises aspirants to trust teachers and work with integrity. His achievement marks a proud moment for the family of doctors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 10:36 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 10:36 IST
Aryan Gupta Tops NEET 2026, Eyes Oncologist Career at AIIMS Delhi
Ludhiana: NEET UG 2026 AIR 1 Aryan Gupta poses with his parents, Dr Sachin Gupta and Dr Reenu Gupta, showing the number one gesture after securing the top rank (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Aryan Gupta from Ludhiana achieved the remarkable feat of securing the All India Rank 1 in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate 2026, establishing himself as the top medical aspirant in the country.

Gupta attributes his success to rigorous preparation, unwavering support from his family, and disciplined adherence to his teachers' guidance. "Consistent hard work, family support, and trusting my teachers were crucial," Gupta explained in an exclusive conversation with ANI.

Raised in a family of doctors, Aryan's father, Dr. Sachin Gupta, and his mother, Dr. Reenu Gupta, have been instrumental in his journey, providing constant motivation and moral support. The NEET 2026 results, announced after a controversial examination process, underscore the perseverance and dedication of candidates like Aryan amid national scrutiny.

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