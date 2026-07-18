DoLR and RBI Collaborate for Seamless Access to Credit Through Digital Land Records

The Department of Land Resources (DoLR) is taking significant steps towards integrating digital land records with the Unified Lending Interface (ULI), aiming to expedite and secure access to credit for farmers and rural residents. This initiative, announced by the Ministry of Rural Development, is designed to enhance financial inclusion by leveraging digital infrastructure.

A high-level meeting was convened with the RBI Innovation Hub (RBIH), led by Narendra Bhooshan, Secretary of the DoLR, and attended by RBIH CEO Sahil Kini. The discussions focused on merging land governance digital initiatives with the ULI, which promises to facilitate a seamless and consent-based credit delivery system.

The collaboration targets several key areas, including ensuring the security and standardization of digital land records, streamlining the issuance of Kisan Credit Cards, and boosting the processing speed of agricultural loans. Further measures aim to enhance risk management by refining mortgage information systems and preventing duplicate financing of land parcels.

Additional discussions highlighted the importance of adopting common data standards, ensuring API interoperability, and leveraging the Unique Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN). The ministry emphasized the DoLR's commitment to building a citizen-centric Digital Public Infrastructure, in partnership with the RBI Innovation Hub and other stakeholders, to strengthen land governance and access to credit in rural India.