RBI Regulations Set to Impact India's Stock Market Volumes

India's stock exchanges are bracing for a possible decrease in trading volumes following the Reserve Bank of India's introduction of stricter margin funding regulations. This move, particularly affecting proprietary trading volumes, may lead to a downturn in Average Daily Turnover (ADTO) by up to 20% by fiscal year 2028.

Dolat Capital's recent assessment highlights robust growth in profitability for these exchanges in recent years, primarily propelled by a surge in index options trading. The expansion of revenue streams through new avenues such as colocation, clearing services, and mutual fund transactions has also bolstered operations.

However, the restriction on leveraging bank guarantees poses a significant challenge, as proprietary traders, comprising over 45% of trading volumes in NSE's index options, face increased costs. The path to alternative funding via commercial papers is markedly more expensive, potentially leading to reduced participation and declining trading volumes.