Controversy Erupts After ICE Facility Shooting

An off-duty ICE facility employee in Colorado was arrested after allegedly shooting a protester outside the center. The incident follows recent ICE-related shootings, sparking concerns about safety and enforcement practices. The employee involved has been placed on leave, with the case under police investigation and public scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 19:30 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 19:30 IST
Controversy Erupts After ICE Facility Shooting
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In a troubling incident, an employee from a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) processing center in Aurora, Colorado, has been arrested for allegedly shooting a protester. The shooting adds to growing scrutiny of ICE practices, especially following recent fatal shootings linked to the agency.

Police reported that the shooting occurred during a protest outside the facility. The accused, Brandon Booth, is alleged to have shot at two female protesters after a verbal confrontation, injuring one. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and other charges.

Activists and politicians are calling for accountability, highlighting the role of private prison companies like GEO Group in managing controversial ICE facilities. The incident underscores ongoing debates over immigration enforcement and detainee treatment in the U.S.

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