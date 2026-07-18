Datia Bypoll: BJP Confident, Congress Vows 25,000 Vote Victory

In the highly anticipated Datia Assembly by-election, senior BJP figure Narottam Mishra has expressed confidence in his party's chances, asserting a smooth path to victory. Addressing the media, Mishra disclosed that the BJP anticipates winning the seat by a margin of approximately 20,000 votes, underscoring strong preparation efforts.

However, switching political allegiances, former BJP affiliate and now Congress representative Abdhesh Nayak has declared a different outcome. Nayak insists the Congress candidate will secure triumph with a 25,000-vote advantage, dismissing rumors of his potential departure from Congress as orchestrated misinformation.

Nayak credited State Congress President Jitu Patwari for restoring his supporters' faith and committed to vigorously campaigning for the Congress. He urged voters to resist alleged BJP propaganda. The by-election, necessitated by the disqualification of Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti, will see BJP's Ashutosh Tiwari face off against Congress's Ghanshyam Singh on July 30, with results on August 3.