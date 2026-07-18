Shielded on the Digital Pitch: FIFA's Battle Against Online Abuse

In a bold move to counter digital harassment, FIFA's Social Media Protection Service (SMPS) has reported the detection of over 7 million potentially harmful or abusive posts targeting players, teams, and officials during the World Cup.

The initiative underscores FIFA's commitment to ensuring a safer online environment within the sport. By actively monitoring social media platforms, the global soccer body highlights the growing importance of addressing digital threats in today’s sports landscape.

As online abuse becomes increasingly prevalent, FIFA's efforts spotlight their proactive measures in fostering a secure atmosphere for the soccer community, given the staggering amount of detected offensive content.