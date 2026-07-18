Shielded on the Digital Pitch: FIFA's Battle Against Online Abuse

FIFA's Social Media Protection Service has identified over 7 million threatening or abusive social media posts during the World Cup. This initiative aims to safeguard players, teams, and officials from online harassment, showcasing FIFA's commitment to combating digital hostility within the world of soccer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 19:23 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 19:23 IST
Shielded on the Digital Pitch: FIFA's Battle Against Online Abuse
  • Country:
  • Global

In a bold move to counter digital harassment, FIFA's Social Media Protection Service (SMPS) has reported the detection of over 7 million potentially harmful or abusive posts targeting players, teams, and officials during the World Cup.

The initiative underscores FIFA's commitment to ensuring a safer online environment within the sport. By actively monitoring social media platforms, the global soccer body highlights the growing importance of addressing digital threats in today’s sports landscape.

As online abuse becomes increasingly prevalent, FIFA's efforts spotlight their proactive measures in fostering a secure atmosphere for the soccer community, given the staggering amount of detected offensive content.

TRENDING

1
UN Experts Urge Support for Civil Society After Venezuela Quake

UN Experts Urge Support for Civil Society After Venezuela Quake

Global
2
Truth API: Unveiling the Market-Moving Power of Trump's Social Media

Truth API: Unveiling the Market-Moving Power of Trump's Social Media

United States
3
Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Global Energy Security at Risk

Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Global Energy Security at Risk

United States
4
Starship's Last-Second Abort: A Bump in SpaceX's Journey

Starship's Last-Second Abort: A Bump in SpaceX's Journey

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Future of Work Will Reward the Skills Machines Cannot Own

How IMF's Macroeconomic Tool Is Helping Iraq Build Smarter Policies Beyond Oil Dependence

Can Carbon Markets Deliver More? OECD Backs Government-Led Crediting to Accelerate Climate Action

OECD Says Second-Career Teachers Could Transform Education as Global Teacher Shortages Deepen

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026