Shielded on the Digital Pitch: FIFA's Battle Against Online Abuse
FIFA's Social Media Protection Service has identified over 7 million threatening or abusive social media posts during the World Cup. This initiative aims to safeguard players, teams, and officials from online harassment, showcasing FIFA's commitment to combating digital hostility within the world of soccer.
- Country:
- Global
In a bold move to counter digital harassment, FIFA's Social Media Protection Service (SMPS) has reported the detection of over 7 million potentially harmful or abusive posts targeting players, teams, and officials during the World Cup.
The initiative underscores FIFA's commitment to ensuring a safer online environment within the sport. By actively monitoring social media platforms, the global soccer body highlights the growing importance of addressing digital threats in today’s sports landscape.
As online abuse becomes increasingly prevalent, FIFA's efforts spotlight their proactive measures in fostering a secure atmosphere for the soccer community, given the staggering amount of detected offensive content.
ALSO READ
-
Sebastien Migne Takes Charge of Gabon Ahead of Nations Cup Qualifiers
-
Spanish Footballer Appeals to Trump in Travel Dilemma
-
World Cup's Financial High Stakes: From Dynamic Pricing to Fan Exclusivity
-
World Cup Drama and DeChambeau's Penalty: Highlights from Current Sports News
-
Rohit Sharma: Still a Stalwart in India's ODI Plans