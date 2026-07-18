PNB's Strategic Focus: Balancing Growth in Private Capex and RAM Segments

Private sector capital expenditure is on the rise in key industries, with PNB's corporate loan pipeline reaching Rs 1.37 lakh crore. The bank's focus remains on retail, agriculture, and MSME sectors, outpacing corporate growth. Despite geopolitical tensions, PNB maintains robust asset quality and stable credit card delinquency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 18:28 IST
PNB's Strategic Focus: Balancing Growth in Private Capex and RAM Segments
Amit Kumar Srivastava, Executive Director, Punjab National Bank (PNB) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Private sector capital expenditures are gaining momentum in crucial sectors such as steel, chemicals, petroleum, renewable energy, and emerging industries like data centers and shipbuilding, according to Punjab National Bank's Executive Director, Amit Kumar Srivastava. He shared his insights in an exclusive interview with ANI, expressing confidence in the bank's robust corporate loan pipeline.

Srivastava revealed that PNB currently boasts a credit pipeline totaling approximately Rs 1.37 lakh crore, bolstered by an upswing in corporate loan demand. He emphasized the gradual increase in private sector capital investments, primarily concentrated in the steel, chemicals, petroleum, renewable energy, and infrastructure sectors. Emerging fields like data centers and shipbuilding are also contributing significantly to this trend.

Discussing the bank's growth strategy, Srivastava noted that while PNB remains committed to its core retail, agriculture, and MSME (RAM) segments, which are expanding at a faster pace than corporate lending, the bank has achieved substantial growth rates in these areas—over 17% in retail, more than 20% in MSME, and above 16% in agriculture. Despite geopolitical concerns, Srivastava assured that PNB maintains stable asset quality and controlled credit card loan delinquency, aided by strong underwriting standards.

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