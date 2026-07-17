Uttarakhand Leads with India's First 'Agniveer Employment Cell'

Uttarakhand is set to launch India's first 'Agniveer Employment Cell' to support skill development, employment, and guidance for Agniveers. The initiative aims to offer opportunities in both government and private sectors while honoring the dedication of soldiers in national defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 23:10 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 23:10 IST
Uttarakhand Leads with India's First 'Agniveer Employment Cell'
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/X/@pushkardhami). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking initiative, the Uttarakhand government, led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, announced the establishment of India's first 'Agniveer Employment Cell'. This innovative platform is designed to coordinate skill development, provide guidance, and create employment opportunities for Agniveers across the state.

The Chief Minister emphasized the state's commitment to honoring its soldiers, noting that this employment cell would offer pathways into various government and private sectors, including police and forest departments. Additionally, the state has implemented a 10 percent reservation in state services for Agniveers.

Addressing the Yuva Agniveer Samvad Programme, CM Dhami outlined plans to empower returning Agniveers with both government service and self-employment opportunities. He highlighted the provision of special grants and priority benefits to support their transition into self-reliance and job creation.

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